MACOMB COUNTY — Eastpointe Community Schools confirmed an unknown man approached students on the playground during recess Thursday afternoon at Crescentwood Elementary School. Warren Police arrested the man shortly after the incident in the area of the school.

Warren Police responded to the scene because part of the school falls within the Warren city limits. The department has not released additional information but confirmed the investigation remains active and open.

WXYZ

A 4th grade student at the school, Brentlee, tells 7 News Detroit that he was at recess when he saw the man.

"My three friends like backing up and he's going forward," Brentlee said.

WXYZ Brentlee, 4th Grade student at Crescentwood Elementary School

"I was crying so bad," Brentlee said.

The Eastpointe School District released a statement about the incident:

"Earlier today, staff and students at Crescentwood Elementary School responded quickly and effectively to a potential safety concern. During recess, an unknown individual approached children on the playground. The students immediately reported the stranger to the teachers who were monitoring recess. School staff acted swiftly to bring all students inside the building and secure the perimeter, ensuring everyone's safety.

Local law enforcement was notified immediately, and police took the individual into custody shortly after the incident.

The physical and emotional safety of our students remains our highest priority. We commend our students for following safety protocols by notifying adults right away, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Crescentwood Elementary and local law enforcement for their swift, dedicated response."

WATCH Megan's full report here:

Unknown man arrested after approaching students at Crescentwood Elementary during recess

Parents received an alert shortly after the incident. Lee Walters, whose son Brentlee attends the school, said he was alarmed by the news.

"I was very scared, it was close to home," Walters said.

Walters said he wants more information about the arrest.

WXYZ Lee Walters

"I wanna know. I mean it could be suspicious something or who knows what he was arrested for," Walters said.

Parent Benson Brown, who has 2 young children at the school, said he wants more details from authorities.

"Just to be aware and maybe show my kids a picture ya know. They already know not to talk to strangers and not to take candy and stuff but we would love more information," Brown said.

WXYZ Benson Brown

Brown said talking to his children about the incident was difficult.

"It is, because they're minds are just so googly, they not really worried about safety things until something happens but I try to be proactive," Brown said.

Brown expressed gratitude toward school staff.

"That makes me happy because my kids are with them almost more than they're with us. So thank you teachers at Crescentwood," Brown said.

Walters said he hopes the incident leads to improved security measures at the school.

"I would like more security around the school. It's a little too open. More fencing if possible. But they just opened a new way to come into the school so I think that brings a new opening to people," Walters said.

7 News Detroit reached back out to the Eastpointe School District to learn more about what happened and have not yet heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.