Uno Pizzeria serving Detroit Coney Chicago-Style pizza to benefit Oakland County Foster Closet

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Have you ever craved both Detroit Coney Dogs and Chicago-style pizza? Uno Pizzeria & Grill has you covered.

As a celebration of October being National Pizza Month, the Farmington Hills restaurant will be serving a pie combining the two iconic Midwest dishes.

A portion of all sales from this speciality pizza will be donated to Oakland County Foster Closet, supporting local kids in the foster care system. Uno says that patrons who order the pizza and bring in a new pair of socks will receive a free appetizer add-on (dine-in only).

“We are deeply grateful for the support of local businesses like Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills,” said Michele Austin, founder and president, of Oakland County Foster Closet via press release. “These funds and donated items will make a positive difference in the lives of the foster children and foster families we support.”

The pizza is available now through October 31st, only at Uno's Farmington Hills location in the Delta Hotel Marriott (37529 Grand River Avenue. You can find more information about the Foster Closet at this link.