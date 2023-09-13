Unsolicited seeds from China appear in Michigan mailboxes

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) urges residents not to open or plant seeds randomly appearing in mailboxes.

The state says packages have been delivered from China in a multitude of colors, and in some cases they are labeled as jewelry. While some have said they purchased seeds on Amazon, most recipients say they never ordered them.

“If you receive unsolicited seeds from another country, do not open the packaging or plant the seeds,” says Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Mike Philip. “USDA testing of these packages has identified hundreds of varieties of seeds, ranging from noxious weeds, to cannabis, to a wide array of vegetable and flower seeds.”

MDARD cautions the seeds may give rise to invasive plant species.

A series of similar incidents occurred in 2020.

MDARD warns the seeds may be a “brushing” scam, which seeks to boost product ratings by distributing inexpensive products to recipients; afterward, the sender will upload positive reviews while pretending to be the owner.

DO NOT throw unsolicited seeds away if you receive them. Report the seeds to MDARD by calling 800-292-3939 or sending an email to MDA-Info@michigan.gov.

Visit MDARD’s webpage for more information.