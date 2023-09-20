Upcoming benefit to help support I-75 cowboy injured in accident

(WXYZ) — There's an upcoming benefit to help the man known as the I-75 cowboy after he was recently injured in an accident.

Ricky Littlejohn, a professional cow catcher, went viral this spring after he helped rope a steer wandering on the freeway.

The entire chase was caught on dashcam by a Michigan State Police trooper. The video was posted to social media and became a viral hit. The local cowboy said he was just happy he could help out and no one was seriously hurt.

VIDEO: Cowboy ropes a 1200 pound steer on I-75

According to a GoFundMe created earlier this month on his behalf, Littlejohn was injured in a truck and trailer accident. The statement says he was run over by the truck. The GoFundMe is to help Littlejohn with medical expenses.

The Ricky Littlejohn Benefit Team Roping is scheduled for Sunday, October 8, with a 9 a.m. sign up and a 10 a.m. start. It will be held at 7440 Cox Road in Bellevue.