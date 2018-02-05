Update to Michigan bottle deposit law would include water, juice

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - A new bill in the Michigan House of Representatives is looking to expand Michigan's 42-year-old bottle deposit law.

Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley from southwest Michigan, House Bill 5486 would amend the bottle law to now include water and juice bottles.

Currently, the law includes carbonated natural or mineral water, beer, wine, wine coolers, pop and more.

The new bill would exclude unflavored rice milk, soy milk, milk or any dairy-derived product.