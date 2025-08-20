Upper Deck Golf returning to Comerica Park this November

(WXYZ) — Upper Deck Golf is returning to Comerica Park this fall, the second time the unique event will be in Detroit.

It's set to take place on Nov. 7-8 with tee times from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Tickets for tee times open on Oct. 1, but people can sign up for the early access VIP waitlist here.

So how does it work? Players will play a 9-hole round around the upper deck of a stadium. Shots landing on the designated green will result in a par; off the green is a bogey and the inner circle around the pin is a birdie.

You can bring your own clubs – but only a sand wedge, pitching wedge, 9-iron and 8-ron are allowed in the stadium. No golf bags are allowed.

The event does take place rain or shine.