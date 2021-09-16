Upper Hand Brewery expands distribution into metro Detroit this month

(WXYZ) — Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell's Brewery that is based in the Upper Peninsula, is continuing its expansion into the Lower Peninsula this month.

The brewery announced that in September, beers will be distributed throughout southeast Michigan starting this month and continuing in parts of the Thumb and central Michigan in October.

Originally, the beer was only available in the U.P., but it has been expanding its distribution to the northern Lower Peninsula last summer.

“This last push into southeastern Michigan represents the final step of a year-long goal to make Upper Hand beer available statewide,” Brewery Director Sam Reese said in a release. “To everyone from across Lower Michigan who has called, emailed, and sent messages asking when we’d be available in their neck of the woods, it’s finally time.”

The brewery's three most popular beers will be available, with additional beers to follow. They are the UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale), the flagship beer pale ale, the Upper Hand IPA, and Upper Hand Light.

“We want Yoopers statewide to be able to Drink U.P. year-round, whether they’re actually up north, or just dreaming about being here,” Reese added in the release. “Despite all the difficulties of the past year, we’ve enjoyed remarkable success in West and Northern Lower Michigan. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Rave, O&W, and Earl Smith to bring a taste of the Upper Peninsula to the rest of the Mitten.”

The plan is to also include Deer Camp, the brewery's season amber lager for fall, as it gets released.

In September, Upper Hand will be available in the following metro Detroit counties:

Oakland

Macomb

Livingston

Jackson

Wayne

Washtenaw

Monroe

Lenawee

Followed by the following counties in October: