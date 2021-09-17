UPS hiring 1,300 seasonal positions in metro Detroit ahead of holiday season

(WXYZ) — UPS is planning to hire more than 1,000 seasonal employees in metro Detroit as the company prepares for an increase in package volume over the holiday season.

According to UPS, there are 1,300 openings with full- and part-time seasonal positions. A majority are package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

The company is encouraging anyone who wants to apply to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The locations where they are hiring are:

Livonia Hub 29855 Schoolcraft, Livonia, MI 48150

Madison Heights 1400 E Whitcomb Ave, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.

