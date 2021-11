(WXYZ) — UPS is looking to hire thousands of people ahead of the holidays.

The company is holdings its "Brown Hiring Event" starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. It will happen virtually.

In metro Detroit, there are openings in Livonia, Howell and Madison Heights.

The company is hiring for warehouse workers, delivery drivers, person vehicle drivers and driver helpers.

For more information and to get the Zoom links, click on the links above.