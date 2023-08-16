Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan to host National Breastfeeding Month event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, the Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan (ULDSM) is hosting an event on August 25 to celebrate the breastfeeding journey.

The event will be held at the organization's Detroit location on James Couzens from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature giveaways, breastfeeding and maternal health tips and much more.

The Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan is located at 15770 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit.

To RSVP for the event, call 313-831-5523.

ULDSM also notes on their site that for their Women, Infants and Children program, they have peer counselors and a healthcare professional that can help answer questions about the breastfeeding journey. The program also provides breast pumps and other equipment.

For more information on the breastfeeding program, call 313-831-5523.

ULDSM has eight locations throughout metro Detroit to serve WIC eligible families.

They include:

East Area Health Center

4909 East Outer Dr Detroit, MI 48234

(313) 831-5124

Services available Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Moross Clinic

22201 Moross Rd, Suite 351 Detroit, MI 48236

(313) 640-7833

Services available Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7: p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gateway Health Center

2888 West Grand Blvd Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 831-4305

Services available Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Family Community Development Center

15770 James Couzens Fwy Detroit, MI 48238

(313) 831-5141

Services available Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This location is also open on Saturdays twice a month.

Northwest Health Center

21040 Greenfield Rd Oak Park, MI 48237

(248) 864-5922

Services available Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dearborn Clinic/Garrison Place

19855 West Outer Dr, Suite 204-W Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 582-2957

Services available Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This location is also open on Saturdays twice a month.

For more information about the the Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan, visit https://www.deturbanleague.org.