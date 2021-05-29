Urbanrest Brewing expanding to downtown Ferndale taproom with beer soft serve

Urbanrest Brewing, which has its main taproom in Ferndale, announced it is expanding to a downtown location for a second taproom serving up beer, wine, cider, soft serve and beer soft serve.

The location is at 210 W. 9 Mile right in the heart of the downtown corridor.

"Since our inception our goal has been to dig deeper rather than wider," the company said in a statement on social media.

There will also be a walk-up window, and the beer, soft serve and beer soft serve will be available to drink and eat there and at the Ferndale patio zones.

Right now, a date hasn't been set for opening, but they are hiring for the location and looking for soft serve professionals.