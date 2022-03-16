(WXYZ) — Consumers Energy says they are investigating an apparent gas line rupture near US-23 and Center Road in Tyrone Township.

People in the area reported on social media that they heard a loud explosion this morning.

CHOPPER IS HEADED TO THE SCENE, WATCH LIVE VIDEO HERE

Photo courtesy Casey Gilbert

Right now, US-23 is closed in both directions.

“They were cleaning the natural gas pipe. Ground started shaking. He took off running and it just blew. 50 feet in the air. Shook the whole building and blew up old 23,” said Rick Richardson of Woody's Towing.

Photo courtesy MSP

Consumers Energy says they have no reports of fire or injuries.

US-23 closed in both directions near Fenton as Consumers Energy investigates gas line break

Video courtesy: Randy Pierce

“The loud boom heard earlier is the result of an apparent break in a transmission line,” a spokesperson says.

🚨GAS EXPLOSION/ROADS CLOSED🚨: All lanes of US-23 & Old US-23 shut down due to a gas explosion just north of Center Rd in northern Tyrone Twp, Livingston County. It appears a natural gas pipeline exploded sending debris everywhere. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HnOZAy7Xtv — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 16, 2022

We’re told there is no service being interrupted or danger to the community.

Consumers Energy will provide more updates later today.

“Luckily, it didn’t catch fire. Pretty crazy. We are waiting for the call to scrape the road but haven’t gotten the call yet,” said Richardson.