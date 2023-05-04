Watch Now
US ambassador visits American Paul Whelan at Russian prison

Paul Whelan sentencing
Sofia Sandurskaya/AP
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 15, 2020. The Moscow City Court on Monday convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maximum security prison colony. Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The U.S. Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
Posted at 1:29 PM, May 04, 2023
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia has visited Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan in a remote Russian prison.

"Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than four years, and his release remains an absolute priority," Ambassador Lynne Tracy wrote on Twitter that securing Whelan's freedom "remains an absolute priority" and the U.S. government "will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case."

Tracy didn't comment on Whelan's condition or say what she discussed with the retired U.S. Marine.

Whelan was detained in 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage. He and Washington deny he spied in Russia.

