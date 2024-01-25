Watch Now
News

Actions

US applications for jobless benefits rise, but layoffs remain at historically low levels

jobless benefits
Copyright Associated Press
Charles Krupa
<p>In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, photo, a woman passes a "We're Hiring!" sign while entering a clothing store in the Downtown Crossing of Boston. On Thursday, May 26, 2016, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits the week before. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)</p>
jobless benefits
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:10:50-05

More Americans filed jobless benefits last week but layoffs remain at historically low levels despite elevated interest rates and a flurry of job cuts in the media and technology sectors.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 214,000 for the week ending Jan. 20, an increase of 25,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Overall, 1.83 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Jan. 13, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are viewed as representative for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit Lions coverage on 7