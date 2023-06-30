Watch Now
US considers providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, says Gen. Milley

Olivier Matthys/AP
FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 12, 2022. This winter could provide both Russia and Ukraine an opportunity to negotiate a peace after eight months of fighting that has killed tens of thousands of people on both sides, Milley said on Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 30, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top American military officer says the U.S. is considering providing cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Those are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or "bomblets," that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the U.S. has been thinking about providing the munitions "for a long time."

Any decision to provide such arms would raise opposition from other allies and from humanitarian groups.

Milley also is dismissing concerns that Ukraine's counteroffensive is going too slowly.

