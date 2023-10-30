Watch Now
US consumers keep spending despite high prices and their own gloomy outlook. Can it last?

Posted at 6:29 AM, Oct 30, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A flow of recent data from the U.S. government has made one thing strikingly clear: A surge in consumer spending is fueling strong growth, demonstrating a resilience that has confounded economists, Federal Reserve officials and even the sour sentiments that Americans themselves have expressed in opinion polls.

Spending by consumers rose by a brisk 0.4% in September — even after adjusting for inflation and even as they face ever-higher borrowing costs.

Economists caution that such vigorous spending isn't likely to continue in coming months.

Many households have been pulling money from a shrinking pool of savings. Others have been turning increasingly to credit cards.

And the additional savings that typical households amassed during the pandemic are nearly depleted.

