US consumers more confident in November as holiday shopping season kicks into high gear

American consumers are feeling slightly more confident this month as the all-important holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 102 from 99.1 in October. Analysts were expecting a reading of 101.

The October reading was revised down from an original reading of 102.6.

The index measuring Americans short-term expectations for income, business and job market rose to 77.8 in November from 72.7 in October.

It was the third straight reading below 80 for future expectations, which historically signals a recession within a year.