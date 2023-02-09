Watch Now
News

Actions

US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance

U.S. Fleet Forces Command Chinese spy balloon retrieval
U.S. Fleet Forces Command
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.
U.S. Fleet Forces Command Chinese spy balloon retrieval
US China Balloon
United States China Balloon
APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina
Glen VanHerck
Lisa Murkowski, Joe Manchin
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:43:40-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House voted unanimously Thursday to condemn the Beijing government for its balloon surveillance program.

The action came as questions mounted about China's balloon, which the U.S. says was part of a vast aerial spy program.

While lawmakers voted 419-0 for the condemnation resolution, they also clamored for information about the white balloon that flew across the country before being shot down off the South Carolina coast.

The House action was a rare show of bipartisan unity over the threat China poses. U.S. officials have held classified briefings for lawmakers about the balloon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!