Watch Now
News

Actions

US Marshals injured after suspect drags them with vehicle while trying to avoid arrest

Several members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) were injured when a suspect trying to escape arrest dragged them with his vehicle. Michigan State Police say DFAT was attempting to arrest the suspect around 11 a.m. on Friday near Days Inn in Warren. Police say the suspect had several violent felony warrants.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 14:27:12-04

(WXYZ) — Several members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) were injured when a suspect trying to escape arrest dragged them with his vehicle.

Michigan State Police say DFAT was attempting to arrest the suspect around 11 a.m. on Friday near Days Inn in Warren. Police say the suspect had several violent felony warrants.

The suspect reportedly tried to drive away, dragging the team members.

MSP says one of the US Marshals fired a shot, but no one was struck.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle had crashed into the Days Inn.

Three members of DFAT suffered various rash injuries. The suspect was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

MSP is now investigating the shooting in the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!