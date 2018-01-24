U.S. Mint to launch quarter honoring Michigan's Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

(WXYZ) - The United States Mint and the National Park Service will launch a quarter honoring Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Feb. 7.

The ceremony will be held at the Mather Elementary School Auditorium in Munising.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter is the 41st release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites.

Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses of the America the Beautiful Quarters.