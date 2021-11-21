Watch
US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

Matias Delacroix/AP
FILE - A child stands on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of missionary group is seen in a video saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 21, 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian.

Six people in the group are from Michigan, with their home base being Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County on the west side of the state.

Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

