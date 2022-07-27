US monkeypox cases are among the highest in the world, CDC says

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are now 3,590 reported cases of monkeypox in the US. We are not that far behind Spain, the country with the most cases at just over 3,700. And yes, I do expect our numbers to keep rising and here’s why.

The government is increasing testing capacity and surveillance. That means more cases will likely be found.

Infected people can be contagious for four weeks and it can take three weeks before symptoms start. Symptoms often begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. The rash typically appears within one to three days after the fever starts. Unfortunately, monkeypox can be spread to others one whole day before the tell-tale rash appears. So, some people may think they just don’t feel well and not realize they have monkeypox. Not everyone will develop symptoms and some people could be infected and not even know it. It can be spread that way as well. Currently, health officials expect cases to rise through July and August as testing ramps up.

The virus is mainly spread through extended close contact, not by touching things like door handles or elevator buttons in public places. Transmission typically occurs when someone has contact with infectious lesions or scabs. Or if they come into contact with infected clothing, bedding or towels.

Right now, 99% of monkeypox cases are being diagnosed in men who have sexual contact with other men. And, the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently encouraging this group to consider limiting sexual partners for the time being.

There are some infectious disease experts who are concerned that we are focusing too much on the LGBTQ community. That could lead to doctors overlooking monkeypox signs in others. We’re already seeing some spread outside the high-risk population. Two young children and a pregnant woman in the US tested positive for monkeypox. This is concerning to me as monkeypox can be severe in these two groups and those with weak immune systems. This does show that transmission can happen outside the community of men who have sex with men. But again, I want to stress that people need to have close contact to get infected with the monkeypox virus. The risk to the general population remains low at this time.