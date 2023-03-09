US requires new info on breast density with all mammograms

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density because of new government rules.

The regulations were announced Thursday.

They are intended to raise awareness of cancer risk among women with dense breasts, which can sometimes make cancerous growths harder to spot.

The change from the Food and Drug Administration standardizes the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast cancer.

Regulators first proposed the change in 2019. Health care providers will have 18 months to comply with the policy.

Some states already require that women receive information on breast density.

The FDA rules direct health professionals to provide specific information about breast density and risk.