US Senate leaders demand Russia release American journalist

Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 07, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's top two leaders are demanding the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a rare joint statement Friday.

They condemned Russia's detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter and demanded his release. They declared: "Journalism is not a crime."

The U.S. is working to end what it calls the unlawful detention of Gershkovich.

He is the first journalist to be held on alleged espionage claims since the Cold War.

