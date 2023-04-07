US Senate leaders demand Russia release American journalist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's top two leaders are demanding the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a rare joint statement Friday.

They condemned Russia's detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter and demanded his release. They declared: "Journalism is not a crime."

The U.S. is working to end what it calls the unlawful detention of Gershkovich.

He is the first journalist to be held on alleged espionage claims since the Cold War.