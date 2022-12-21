Watch Now
US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 21, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

The administration is rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is arriving in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February.

The White House announcement Wednesday came just hours before Zelenskyy was expected to arrive.

The package includes $1 billion in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks, including the Patriot battery, and $850 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. will be providing "critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself" against Russia.

