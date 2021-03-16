Menu

US sends team to Detroit to investigate Tesla-semi crash

Ben Margot/AP
Storm clouds roll over the Tesla plant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support as well as critics on social media. Among supporters was President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday tweeted that Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite health department orders to stay closed except for basic operations. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Tesla Plant
Posted at 11:00 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 23:00:02-04

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's highway safety agency is sending a team to Detroit to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Monday night that a special crash investigation team will go to the city to investigate the "violent crash."

Two people were hurt in the crash last Thursday, one critically. The crash circumstances are similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers, causing two deaths.

In both cases, the cars were being driven while using Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving software. Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood could not say if the Tesla driver was using Autopilot or Tesla's "full self-driving" software.

