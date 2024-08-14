Watch Now
News

Actions

US wholesale inflation cooled in July in sign that price pressures are continuing to ease

Producer Prices
Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Oct. 23, 2023, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Producer Prices
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases in the United States eased in July, suggesting that inflation pressures are further cooling as the Federal Reserve moves closer to cutting interest rates, likely beginning next month.

The producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.1% from June to July.

That was down from a 0.2% rise a month earlier. And compared with a year earlier, prices were up 2.2%.

That was the smallest such rise since March.

The July wholesale figures reflect a broad and steady slowdown in price increases, which peaked at a four-decade high in mid-2022 but are now moving toward the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story and make your voice heard!