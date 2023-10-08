Watch Now
News

Actions

US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Photos: See the USS Gerald R. Ford ahead of commissioning
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chris Oxley
The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) floats in the James River after being launched from dry dock at Newport News Shipbuilding, 11/17/2013. The ship will tied to an outfitting pier at the shipyard for equipment installation and testing. The carrier is scheduled for commissioning in 2015. The Ford is the first ship of a new class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers built by Newport News Shipbuilding for the U. S. Navy. Photo by Chris Oxley, Newport News Shipbuilding.
Photos: See the USS Gerald R. Ford ahead of commissioning
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 13:46:29-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. officials say the Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes. It will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based carrier was already in the Mediterranean.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the Defense Department's announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!