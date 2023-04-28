USA Today ranks Mackinac Island #1 among nation’s top summer travel destinations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With summer travel season rapidly approaching, USA Today released its list of 10 best summer travel destinations for 2023 and one Michigan city was prominently featured.

Topping the list is Michigan’s Mackinac Island!

“Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it) and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock,” USA Today said.

The iconic island is home to historic hotels, shops and other activities along the gorgeous 8-mile long shoreline of Lake Huron. For the more than one million annual visitors, Mackinac Island provides plenty of opportunities for travelers to enjoy world class dining, boating, camping, and more.

To learn more about Mackinaw Island, visit www.mackinacisland.org.

