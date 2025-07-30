USDA recalls Ada Valley meat product due to possible metal contamination

ADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you have Ada Valley fully cooked ground beef in your freezer, you may want to throw it out.

The Ada Valley Meat Company is recalling around 1,065 pounds of a fully cooked ground beef product that may have been contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product was packed between May 28 and May 30 before being distributed in Michigan, California, Delaware, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The recall comes after a consumer complaint was submitted, with the consumer saying they found pieces of metal in the meat.

You can find more information about recalls at this link and can report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product at this link. You have a recall-related question about a product you purchased, you can call the USDA's Meat and Poultry hotline at (888)674-6854 or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.