Usher & Chris Brown playing 2 shows at Ford Field in July on The R&B Tour

R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown are coming to Detroit for back-to-back shows on their new co-headlining tour.

Called "The R&B Tour," the two will play Ford Field on Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 with presale tickets going on sale starting Tuesday, April 21.

According to tour organizers, tickets will start with a Citi presale on Tuesday, April 21, followed by The R&B Tour Presale on Thursday, April 23. There will also be additional presales before tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, April 27 at 12 p.m.