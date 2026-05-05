Usher looking for young Detroiters for internships for 2026 North American tour

(WXYZ) — R&B Superstar Usher is looking for young Detroiters to be interns for his 2026 North American R&B Tour alongside Chris Brown.

Usher's New Look and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit announced the launch of "Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition," which will accelerate the career pathways for young adults looking to get into the entertainment business.

In all, 10 interns – ages 18+ from Detroit and Atlanta – will get hands-on experience across the tour.

That experience will include tour production, wardrobe, multimedia, community impact and operations.

There will also be nationwide "Spark Sessions: 'Making of the Tour' that will offer behind-the-scenes access to the planning, production and business of a live tour at Boys & Girls Clubs across the countrys.

As part of 2026 North American R&B Tour, the program will select a cohort of ten interns (ages 18+) from Detroit and Atlanta to gain hands-on experience across key areas including tour production, wardrobe, multimedia, community impact, and operations. Interns will complete a pre-tour training experience focused on professional standards, safety, and role-specific skills before joining the tour and contributing directly to live show execution.

“The live touring industry is a multi-billion dollar global business—yet access to the entertainment trades remain limited,” said Shawn H. Wilson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and Co-Founder of Usher’s New Look. “Together, we’re changing that by placing young professionals on one of the most historic tours and turning access into real pathways to lasting careers.”

“At Usher’s New Look, we’ve always believed talent is everywhere, but access is not,” USHER said in a statement. “This program is opening doors and putting young professionals in a position to learn, grow, and work inside the entertainment trades. It’s about giving them a real opportunity.”

Interns will lead community activations in cities as the tour travels with career workshops, training sessions and more.

Applications are open now at the UshersNewLook.org and going to the Entertainment Industry Club section.