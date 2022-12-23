USPS, UPS and FedEx announce service disruptions as winter weather impacts U.S.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — USPS, UPS and FedEx Express have announced major service disruptions as winter weather impacts much of the U.S.

Thursday evening, FedEx said it experienced service disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs.

"The weather has created potentially hazardous operating conditions, and the safety of our team members remains our number one priority. Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24. We recognize the importance of deliveries this holiday weekend. Contingency plans are in place, and we are prepared to provide the best possible service as conditions allow," FedEx Express said in an email Friday.

"Significant weather events across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois. As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected. We will work to ensure the safety of our employees while minimizing effects on service. Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit," UPS said.

All carriers recommend checking tracking information to find the most up-to-date information about the status of shipments.