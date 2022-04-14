Utica Community Schools receives national award for music education, again

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Utica Community Schools has been honored nationally for the eighth time as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants.

California-based NAMM awards districts “that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.”

Utica Community Schools is one of 783 districts in the country to receive the award this year.

The district answered questions regarding funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Those responses were reviewed by the Music Research Institute and the University of Kansas.

“Music education is an integral part of the Utica Community Schools experience and our success,” Superintendent Robert Monroe said in a statement. “The passion our music educators share with students on a daily basis and their commitment to success are exemplified by this recognition.”

The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit organization, aims to advance music participation “by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.”