Utica schools bus driver arrested after allegedly driving drunk, crashing

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A school bus driver accused of driving while under the influence was arrested after a crash in Sterling Heights on Tuesday, police said.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said it was dispatched around 4 p.m. to eastbound Hall Road near Schoenherr Road for a crash involving a Utica Community Schools bus.

The crash only involved the school bus, which was occupied by about 30 to 40 Henry Ford II High School students at the time. None of the students were hurt.

Authorities say the school bus went off the road and hit a street sign. The bus sustained minor damage.

While investigating, officers “could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from” the bus driver’s breath, police said.

A preliminary breath test was provided. The results came in at .10 and the driver was arrested immediately without incident.

She was taken to the Sterling Heights Police Department for processing, authorities said.

The identity of the bus driver has not been released since she hasn’t been arraigned yet.