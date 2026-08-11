Utility work closing southbound M-53 near 32 Mile Rd. for a week starting Wednesday

(WXYZ) — A major intersection in Macomb County close for a week so that utility work can be done under the highway.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound M-53 will be closed south of 32 Mile Rd. for utility work.

MDOT said that Washington Township is doing utility work that will require the pavement of the highway to be removed so the township can install a new sanitary sewer next week.

The highway will close from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The detour for the closure will be westbound 34 Mile Rd. to southbound Fisher to eastbound 32 Mile to southbound Mound to eastbound 30 Mile Rd. to southbound M-53.

Northbound M-53 will remain open, but local access will be maintained.

