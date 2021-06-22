VP Kamala Harris' trip to promote COVID vaccinations in Detroit postponed

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to visit Detroit on Monday but her visit has been postponed, the White House announced Sunday.

Harris was expected to visit as part of the "We Can Do This" tour, which is an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among those who still need protection from the coronavirus.

According to the White House, she was supposed to be "highlighting the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.