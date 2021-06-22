Watch
VP Kamala Harris' trip to promote COVID vaccinations in Detroit postponed

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 17:13:37-04

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to visit Detroit on Monday but her visit has been postponed, the White House announced Sunday.

Harris was expected to visit as part of the "We Can Do This" tour, which is an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among those who still need protection from the coronavirus.

According to the White House, she was supposed to be "highlighting the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

