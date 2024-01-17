Valentine's Day pop-up bar Vixen's on Bagley reopens in Southwest Detroit

Vixen's on Bagley, the Valentine's Day pop-up in Southwest Detroit, is back open starting this week.

The restaurant, located at 2545 Bagley St., will feature seasonal drinks and Valentine's Day decorations. It's twice the space of the 2023 spot.

“We want Vixen’s to be a place for Detroiters to celebrate love and the long winter nights. Watch our social media for details on some fun pop-ups with area restaurants and retailers with great Valentine’s gifts. Whether you're flying solo or out with your partner, girlfriend, boyfriend, platonic person, or someone you met last night, we are inviting you to return to Vixen’s to enjoy,” says Owner Christine Driscoll.

It's run by InLaws Hospitality, which also owns Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King and Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts.

Vixen's will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and then open seven days a week in February through Feb. 17.