Van Buren Twp. police take suspect into custody, shelter-in-place lifted

(WXYZ) — The Van Buren Township Police Department said they have taken a suspect into custody and the shelter-in-place is now lifted.

Residents in the area of Bog Rd. between Hoeft and Rawsonville were asked to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon for a police situation.

Despite the shelter-in-place being lifted, residents are still asked to avoid the area.

Chopper 7 captured video of a large police presence with several officers with weapons drawn.

