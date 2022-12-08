Van Dyke Public Schools closed Friday due to illness

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Van Dyke Public Schools, which covers parts of Warren and Center Line will not be in session Friday due to excessive illness.

The district posted the following message on their website Thursday afternoon:

Good afternoon, Van Dyke families. Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th. It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings. It's definitely December in Michigan. Please get some rest this weekend and stay safe.

It's not clear what illnesses are causing the closure, but it comes amid spikes in COVID, flu and RSV.

The closure applies to all schools in the district, which includes: