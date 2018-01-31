Vandals leave anti-Muslim messages in Ann Arbor parks

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) - "It's devastating," said Sara Snyder, who is one of a number of people who found and reported anti-Muslim graffiti at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor.

"Islam is a fake religion" and "Burn the Koran" are some the messages that have been found scribbled with a dark marker on park benches and tables at several parks on the city's north side.

"I've lived in Ann Arbor for 20 years and I've been coming to this park for as long as that and it is only within the last 12 months that I've started to see these horrendous graffiti tags around the park. It is absolutely heartbreaking," said Snyder.

Ann Arbor Police say it's not the content of the messages that they are investigating, but rather the defacing of public property.

And police are now offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with any information on a possible suspect can email a tip at tips@a2gov.org or call 734-794-6939.