Vehicle connected to New Year's Day fatal hit-and-run seized by police

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has seized a late model white BMW sedan believed to be connected to the fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a Shelby Township man on New year's Day in Oakland Township.

“I knew the community would do everything they could to help us locate the driver involved in this tragic death,” Bouchard said. “We greatly appreciate when people step up and I am optimistic that we are headed down the right path,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release Thursday.

The incident occurred on New Year's Day at approximately 5:49 a.m. and claimed the life of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable. The driver, police say, is believed to be a woman in her mid-30s. Kable was a pedestrian and was struck while in the southbound lane of Rochester Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police do not know if Kable was standing or walking at the time of incident. After Kable was fatally struck, the driver fled the scene.

"The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a residence not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims Lane in Oakland Township. Investigators also identified an Oakland Township resident as person of interest in the crash. No arrests have been made as the case remains under investigation. Sheriff Michael Bouchard credited a concerned citizen with providing important information which led to the seizure of the vehicle," Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.