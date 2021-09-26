Vehicle of St. Clair Co. woman missing since May found in St. Clair River with body inside

(WXYZ) — The vehicle belonging to an elderly woman from Casco Township who has been missing since May was recovered in the St. Clair River. A body was found inside the vehicle, but it has not yet been identified.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff, the 2011 Ford Edge, owned by Nadine Moses, was found about 30 feet offshore of the St. Clair Aggregates.

A volunteer group based in Oregon used SONAR technology to locate the vehicle. Moses' family had reached out to the group.

Moses was last seen in early May at her home.

The medical examiner has not yet been able to positively ID the body.

“Detectives from our office are continuing the investigation,” St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said in a release. “We will be working hand in hand with the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body and hopefully bring closure to a grieving family.” Members of Nadine Moses’ family were at the scene of the recovery.