Vehicle with body found inside connected to Oakland County missing man, police say

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a vehicle was discovered with a body inside this morning on Chapel Avenue; the vehicle is believed to be connected to a missing man report out of Oakland County, but police say the ID of the body has not been confirmed.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the 2200 block of Norfolk early Wednesday morning for a missing persons report.

A woman who made the call to law enforcement said her live-in boyfriend had been missing for 24 hours, stating that it was out of character for him.

The sheriff’s office noted he was last seen driving the woman’s black 2018 Chevrolet Impala.

Once detectives began their investigation, they saw the Impala that the man had been driving was being held by the Detroit Police Department in a homicide investigation.

DPD has confirmed the vehicle is connected to the missing man, but the identity of the body that was discovered inside has yet to be determined.

