Vendor applications now being accepted for downtown Detroit holiday markets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Markets are now accepting vendor applications for the 2021 holiday season.

Local entrepreneurs and small businesses are encouraged to apply.

"As a vendor, the Downtown Detroit Markets allow local entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their products in a diverse marketplace and experience a brick-a-mortar retail establishment in the heart of downtown Detroit," a release states.

There will be 18 businesses selected to set up shop in Cadillac Square from November 2021 to January 2022.

Eligibility requirements:

Vendors must be selling a product. (No service-bases businesses.)

Products cannot contain alcohol, tobacco, drugs or weapons.

If selected, vendors must pay an upfront $1,000 deposit and 10% of gross sales over $10,000.

Vendors cannot be a current bedrock retail tenant.

Vendors cannot be currently employed by the Rock Family of Companies.

To apply for a vendor spot, click here.