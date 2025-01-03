Verizon bringing Super Bowl FanFest to Ford Field on Feb. 9; here's how to register

Verizon is bringing the first-ever Super Bowl FanFest to 30 NFL cities across the country. The experience will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Super Bowl LIX Sunday.

According to Verizon, there will be food from local restaurants, meet-and-greets with local football heroes, live music, interactive games and unique football fan experiences.

In Detroit, former wide receiver Golden Tate will host the festivities, and other former NFL players are expected to be in attendance.

You'll also have a chance to tour the Detroit Lions locker room, try your hand at football challenges and more.

Verizon customers can get tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis at https://verizonfanfest.com/and the activities will start at 4 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9.