'Very disturbing': Son shoots mother multiple times, arrested in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 78-year-old woman was shot by her son Thursday afternoon in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Rutherford Street near Verne Avenue, which is in the area of McNichols and Greenfield roads.

Hear details from Detroit Police Capt. Matthew Bray below:

Police provide details after son shoots mother in Detroit

When police responded to the scene, they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital. She is stable and expected to recover.

Officers learned that the suspect is the woman’s son. The man, who police say is in his 50s, was taken into custody.

Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene.

“Very tragic incident. Very disturbing, the conflict-resolution issue that seems to have occurred at this location, where a son can shoot a mother,” Detroit Police Capt. Matthew Bray said.

The incident was isolated and there’s no further threat to the community, police said.

What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.