'Very disturbing.' Southfield man charged with sexually assaulting 2 young family members

A Southfield man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two young children who were family members, police announced on Friday.

Lawrence Miles, 69, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, the investigation began after a report from the parents of the children on Monday morning.

Police say the two children – a boy and a girl under the age of 10 – were staying with Miles on May 3. It's alleged that the sexual assault happened while they were in his care.

The young boy reported to his parents that Miles allegedly touched his sister, and that he told the children not to tell their parents or they wouldn't be able to come over again.

"Very disturbing, very troubling. I met with this family yesterday. You can still see the pain in the mother’s eyes," Barren said during a press conference.

Barren said that Miles was a teacher in Illinois, Kansas and Georgia in the past, and that more victims may come forward. He said they expect another family member to come forward.

Miles was arraigned on the charge on Thursday and remanded to jail with no bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.