Veterans Day events happening in Metro Detroit Monday to honor those who served

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today is Veterans Day, as people across the country take the time to honor those who served our country.

Events happening in Metro Detroit to honor Veterans today

Veterans Day events happening in Metro Detroit to honor those who served

RELATED: Raising the voices of those who have served our country on Veterans Day

Raising the voices of those who have served our country on Veterans Day

There are several events happening in Metro Detroit today to honor veterans. Here is a list of those events, in chronological order:



U.S. Marine Corps National Day of Honor Flag-Raising & Veterans Day Recognition: 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward Avenue (Open to the Public, featuring guest speaker Brian Love, Director of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward Avenue (Open to the Public, featuring guest speaker Brian Love, Director of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. "Hall of Heroes" exhibit: 9 a.m. at Beech Elementary School at 19990 Beech Daly in Redford Charter Township; Hall of Heros created by students, featuring heartfelt messages from students to honor their loved ones that served. 14+ veterans will attend, and donuts, coffee and juice will be provided by the school.

9 a.m. at Beech Elementary School at 19990 Beech Daly in Redford Charter Township; Hall of Heros created by students, featuring heartfelt messages from students to honor their loved ones that served. 14+ veterans will attend, and donuts, coffee and juice will be provided by the school. Airmen Museum flyover for Veterans Day: 10 a.m., Detroit's Tuskegee Airmen National Museum is conducting a Missing Man Formation flyovert during ceremony at Elwood Cemetery (1200 Elmwood Street in Detroit). The planes will fly over the Detroit River, several eastside neighborhoods and the cemetery. The ceremony is free to the public, and will feature performances from Detroit Junoior ROTC students and the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Marching Band.

10 a.m., Detroit's Tuskegee Airmen National Museum is conducting a Missing Man Formation flyovert during ceremony at Elwood Cemetery (1200 Elmwood Street in Detroit). The planes will fly over the Detroit River, several eastside neighborhoods and the cemetery. The ceremony is free to the public, and will feature performances from Detroit Junoior ROTC students and the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Marching Band. Veterans Day/Armistice Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., the programs will be held at the cemetery assembly area at Great Lakes National Cemetery (4200 Belford Road in Holly). All are invited.

11 a.m., the programs will be held at the cemetery assembly area at Great Lakes National Cemetery (4200 Belford Road in Holly). All are invited. Unveiling of new Gulf War Memorial as part of Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., happening in the courtyard between Sterling Heights City Hall and the Police Department, near the Marco “Mike” Adragna Veterans Memorial Garden. Ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Taylor, veterans and a 21-gun salute. Scooters Coffee will also provide free coffee and donuts for attendees.

11 a.m., happening in the courtyard between Sterling Heights City Hall and the Police Department, near the Marco “Mike” Adragna Veterans Memorial Garden. Ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Taylor, veterans and a 21-gun salute. Scooters Coffee will also provide free coffee and donuts for attendees. Veterans Day Observance: 11 a.m. in Plymouth at Veterans Memorial Park at Main and Church Streets (743 Church Street). Ceremony held to pay tribute to veterans and their families.

11 a.m. in Plymouth at Veterans Memorial Park at Main and Church Streets (743 Church Street). Ceremony held to pay tribute to veterans and their families. Resurrection Cemetery hosts Veterans Day service: 11 a.m. at 18201 Clinton River Road in Clinton Township, Retired Township Supervisor Bob Cannon is the master of ceremonies, and Colonel Travis L. Sept, will be the guest speaker this year. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 Color Guard will be in attendance, Christina England will sing The Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful, and Kim Johnson will perform Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

11 a.m. at 18201 Clinton River Road in Clinton Township, Retired Township Supervisor Bob Cannon is the master of ceremonies, and Colonel Travis L. Sept, will be the guest speaker this year. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 Color Guard will be in attendance, Christina England will sing The Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful, and Kim Johnson will perform Amazing Grace on the bagpipes. Farmington Hills honors local veterans at Luncheon & Ceremony: 11 a.m., Costick Activities Center (28600 W. Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills). This is the 28th year of the celebration, which will include an honor guard ceremony presented by the VFW and the American Legion, a recitation of veterans’ names, and a special luncheon. Tickets for non-veterans are $12 for city residents and $15 for non-residents. You can register for the luncheonat this link.

11 a.m., Costick Activities Center (28600 W. Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills). This is the 28th year of the celebration, which will include an honor guard ceremony presented by the VFW and the American Legion, a recitation of veterans’ names, and a special luncheon. Tickets for non-veterans are $12 for city residents and $15 for non-residents. You can register for the luncheonat this link. Michigan Veteran Homes honor Heroes during Veterans Day Activities: 2 p.m., Students from Naldrett Elementary will visit Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 10 a.m. to sing patriotic songs to veteran members. This is followed by a Veterans Day recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. (47901 Sugarbush Rd in Chesterfield) with remarks led by Jessi Hall; Bryon “Kip” Brand, a U.S. Air Force veteran and president of the MVHCT Member Council; and Mark Theisen, a retired U.S. Marine veteran. The ceremony will conclude with a luncheon and a music performance at 7 p.m. by Joe and Jum DeHenau.

Veterans can also get free Coneys with valid military identification (limit two coneys per person, dine-in only at participating National Coney Islands across Metro Detroit) and a free meal at Logan's Roadhouse (11 a.m.-3 p.m., complimentary meal, Logan’s has partnered with K9s For Warriors, contributing over $50,000 to provide service dogs to veterans with PTSD.)

If you are hosting an event that you don't see listed below, email us at webteam@scripps.com and we'll make sure to add it.