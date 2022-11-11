Veterans, service personnel can get free car washes at Jax Car Wash Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — On Veterans Day, Jax Car Wash is giving back to those who served the country by giving them free car washes.

It’s being hosted by Grace for Vets, a nonprofit organization that honors those who have served or are currently serving. Founded in 2004 by a single car wash operator, the program has grown to washes in four countries.

“This is a great way for the car wash industry to come together and give back to our community,” Jax Car Wash Vice President Jason Milen said. “It’s important to recognize and thank all of our Veterans and service personnel for their dedication to our country and the sacrifices they have made.”

There are 26 Jax Car Wash locations across Michigan, including three in Jackson and one in Hillsdale.

Since the start of the program in 2003, more than 3.5 million free washes have been given.